 US, Canada to host meeting on North Korea crisis in Vancouver on 16 January - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 11 00 AM IST

US, Canada to host meeting on North Korea crisis in Vancouver on 16 January

US and Canada say nations from around the world will convene on 16 January to show solidarity against North Korea’s nuclear program
AP
US secretary of state Rex Tillerson says the meeting aims to advance the pressure campaign on North Korea. Photo: Reuters
US secretary of state Rex Tillerson says the meeting aims to advance the pressure campaign on North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Ottawa: The United States and Canada say nations from around the world will convene on 16 January to show solidarity against North Korea’s nuclear program.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson is meeting in the Canadian capital with Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland. They say the meeting will take place in Vancouver.

The meeting involves the “sending states” that sent forces as part of a United Nations command to support South Korea during the Korean War. They’ll be joined by additional countries including Japan, South Korea and India.

Tillerson says the meeting aims to advance the pressure campaign on North Korea and to send a unified message that the global community won’t accept the North becoming a nuclear state. He says the pressure campaign will keep intensifying.

First Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 11 00 AM IST
Topics: North Korea North Korea Nuclear Programme US Canada Vancouver

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »