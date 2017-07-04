Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 04 35 PM IST

Achal Kumar Jyoti appointed next CEC

Achal Kumar Jyoti has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Current CEC Nasim Zaidi’t tenure is ending on 6 July

PTI
Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, centre, along with Election Commissioners, A.K. Joti, left, and O.P. Rawat during a press conference. Photo: PTI
Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, centre, along with Election Commissioners, A.K. Joti, left, and O.P. Rawat during a press conference. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: The Law Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that the Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.

The incumbent CEC Nasim Zaidi’s tenure is ending on 6 July.

More From Livemint »

    Before joining the Election Commission, Jyoti served as Chief Secretary of Gujarat.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 04 28 PM IST
    Topics: Achal Kumar Jyoti Chief Election Commissioner CEC Nasim Zaidi Election Commission

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share