Achal Kumar Jyoti appointed next CEC
New Delhi: The Law Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that the Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.
The incumbent CEC Nasim Zaidi’s tenure is ending on 6 July.
Before joining the Election Commission, Jyoti served as Chief Secretary of Gujarat.
First Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 04 28 PM IST
