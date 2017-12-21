RK Nagar bypoll: Voting begins for high-profile seat

The election, which was cancelled in April after complaints of widespread distribution of cash to voters, is taking place more than a year after the seat fell vacant following the demise of the AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa on 5 December 2016. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The by-election for the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) constituency began at 8am on Thursday, at all the 258 polling stations.

The election, which was cancelled in April after complaints of widespread distribution of cash to voters, is taking place more than a year after the seat fell vacant following the demise of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Jayalalithaa on 5 December 2016.

While a total of 59 candidates are fighting, a triangular contest is on cards among the ruling AIADMK’s E. Madhusudhanan, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who is contesting as an independent, and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s N. Marudhu Ganesh.

With around 2,500 security personnel, over 200 surveillance cameras, 75 flying squad teams, 21 static surveillance teams, 20 monitoring teams with video recording devices and around 45 check posts, the RK Nagar bypoll is the costliest in the country ever. The massive arrangements have cost the Election Commission (EC) Rs3 crore, compared to around Rs60 lakh that is typically spent on a bypoll.

The results for the bypoll will be out on 24 December.

While there is no end to chaos in Tamil Nadu politics even a year after Jayalalithaa’s death, the spectacle continued on Wednesday, on the eve of the bypoll. P. Vetrivel, one of the disqualified MLAs from the Dhinakaran faction released a video of the late chief minister in a hospital.

As the election authorities banned the media houses from showing the clip saying it may impact the outcome of the election, the returning officer Praveen P. Nair requested the deputy commissioner of police of New Washermanpet, “to file a complaint under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against Vetrivel.”

On its part, the investigation committee headed by retired high court judge A. Arumugasamy that is probing Jayalalithaa’s death, lodged a police complaint against Vetrivel for releasing the hospital video in public. Terming it as “an act to defame the commission,” a statement said that the video has been released “to create confusion among the public and create law & order problems.”

The commission even requested the police authorities to lodge a complaint.

The video released on Wednesday is seen as an attempt to counter allegations by the AIADMK against Sasikala and her family over Jayalalithaa’s death.

The constituency, an AIADMK bastion since the 1990s, has 2,28,234 voters. In the last 26 years, DMK has won the seat only once, in 1996.

In 2015, Vetrivel vacated his RK Nagar seat to pave way for Jayalalithaa to contest after she was acquitted in disproportionate assets case by the Karnataka high court. She again contested the 2016 assembly elections from this constituency in Chennai.

Meanwhile, as the people of RK Nagar go to the polling booths on Thursday to cast their votes, the special CBI judge O.P. Saini is expected to pronounce the judgements in separate cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the 2G spectrum scam on Thursday.

The scam that rocked the previous United Progressive Alliance government is likely to have an impact on RK Nagar polls as DMK’s A. Raja and Kanimozhi face charges of bribery and corruption.