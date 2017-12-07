Gujarat elections 2017: First phase of campaigning ends today
New Delhi: Campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat polls, seen as a make or break situation for both ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress party, ends on Thursday.
The first phase, scheduled on 9 December, will see a total of 89 out of 182 seats in the politically crucial Saurashtra and South Gujarat going to polls. Some of the key districts going to polls in first phase include Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Morbi, Kutch and Surendranagar.
A total of 977 candidates including 57 women are in fray from 50 political parties as well as independents. Polling will take place across 24,689 polling stations.
In the run up to the first phase of polling, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi led a spirited campaign for BJP and Congress, respectively.
While the BJP is projecting the work of its state and union government to battle anti-incumbency in the state under chief minister Vijay Rupani, the Congress party is looking to stitch a social coalition with leaders like Hardik Patel who is seen as a key player in this phase.
Modi has so far addressed about 14 rallies, while Gandhi has spent more than seven days in Saurashtra and south Gujarat, addressing a number of meetings, according to Press Trust Of India.
It was during campaigning for the first phase when attention shifted to Cyclone Ockhi owing to which some poll rallies had to get cancelled. On Thursday, the last day of campaigning, Modi is going to address the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) members and members from coastal areas via audio bridge in which he is likely to listen to their concerns on Cyclone Ockhi.
Gujarat is a high stake election for both BJP as it is the home state of PM Modi as well as for Congress which has been out of power for over two decades.
