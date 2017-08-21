Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 09 22 PM IST

Dokalam standoff to be resolved soon: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh says a solution to the Dokalam standoff between India and China will be found soon as China was also willing to take steps to ensure peace
Shaswati Das
Rajnath Singh’s statement came close on the heels of the Western Theatre Command of the PLA conducting military drills, a month after it had conducted a similar drill along the border in Tibet. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that a solution to the standoff between India and China at Dokalam will be found soon as China was also willing to take steps to ensure peace.

“There is a deadlock at Dokalam between India and China but there will soon be a solution and China is also keen for the same,” Singh said at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) event.

While India wanted friendly relations with all its neighbours and had never attacked any country till date, border security remained paramount, Singh said. “We do not want any confrontation and have never attacked any country. Our security forces are well equipped and know how to protect our borders,” he added.

The home minister’s statement came close on the heels of the Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army conducting military drills, a month after it had conducted a similar drill along the border in Tibet.

