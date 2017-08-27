Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sun, Aug 27 2017. 06 16 PM IST

West Bengal: Mob lynches two Muslim men carrying cattle in Jalpaiguri district

Anwar Hussain and Hafizul Sheikh were lynched by a mob, which dragged them out of a pick-up van carrying cows, at Barhoria village in Jalpaiguri district, say police
PTI
This the second case of cow-related lynching in West Bengal in the last two months after three Muslim youth were beaten to death in June. Photo: AFP
This the second case of cow-related lynching in West Bengal in the last two months after three Muslim youth were beaten to death in June. Photo: AFP

Jalpaiguri (WB): Two persons were allegedly lynched by a mob, which dragged them out of a pick-up van carrying cows, at Barhoria village in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, the police said.

Anwar Hussain (19) and Hafizul Sheikh (19) were beaten to death by the mob, which intercepted their vehicle and pulled them out of it in the early hours, the police said, adding that the pick-up van was also badly damaged by the mob.

Police took Hussain and Sheikh to the Dhupguri hospital where they were declared brought dead. The police also took charge of the animals in the vehicle. A large contingent of police was deployed in the area.

The victims were identified as Hafizul Sheikh, a resident of Dhubri, Assam, and Anwar Hussain, a resident of Patlahawa village in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

This the second case of cow-related lynching in West Bengal in the last two months after three Muslim youth were beaten to death in June.

First Published: Sun, Aug 27 2017. 06 16 PM IST
Topics: lynching West Bengal Muslims Jalpaiguri cow vigilantes

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share