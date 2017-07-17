NDA names Venkaiah Naidu as its vice presidential candidate

New Delhi: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Andhra Pradesh, will be NDA’s vice presidential candidate, party president Amit Shah said on Monday.

Naidu was chosen at the BJP Parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. Naidu is “a fitting candidate for the office of vice president”, said Modi after the parliamentary board meeting. Naidu currently holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting and housing and urban affairs.

The former BJP president is pitted against Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who was chosen by an alliance of 18 opposition parties, including the Congress.

The electoral college for the 5 August election consists of 790 members of Parliament (MPs) of the two chambers of Parliament.

Naidu will file his nomination at 11am Tuesday, Shah said. Tuesday is the last day for the filing of nominations. The term of vice president Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on 10 August.