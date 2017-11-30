India’s infrastructure output grows 4.7% at the end of October: government
India’s annual infrastructure output grew 4.7% in October from a year ago, driven by higher refinery production, government data showed
New Delhi: India’s annual infrastructure output grew 4.7% in October from a year ago, driven by higher refinery production, government data showed on Thursday.
The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 4.7% year-on-year growth in September.
During April-October, the annual output growth was 3.5%, data showed.
Indian refiners processed a record 5.2 million barrels per day of oil in October to meet rising fuel demand, government data showed earlier this month.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India’s industrial output. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 05 39 PM IST
