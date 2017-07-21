Nagaland CM T. R. Zeliang wins vote of confidence in assembly

New Delhi: Nagaland chief minister T. R. Zeliang has won a vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday with the support of 47 out of 59 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), Press Trust of India reported.

Zeliang, Naga People’s Front (NPF) leader and ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) chairman, was on Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of Nagaland, five months after he had to resign amid state-wide protests.

Zeliang took over the mantle after previous chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu was dismissed by governor P.B. Acharya, capping a rebellion in the ruling NPF he had spearheaded. The governor directed Zeliang to prove his majority in the Assembly by 22 July and the chief minister agreed to do so.