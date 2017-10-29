Amit Shah to visit election-bound Himachal Pradesh on Monday

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to hold close to 15 meetings during his two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. Photo: HT

New Delhi: BJP national president Amit Shah will address his first public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

He is expected to hold close to 15 meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state, party officials said. The saffron leader will address four public meetings on Monday and chair a number of party meetings, including that of the BJP’s core group in the state, they said.

Shah will address a public rally each at Banikhet and Chalwara on Monday, the officials added.

The BJP is hopeful of getting a clear majority by defeating the incumbent Congress government in the northern state. The elections for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on 9 November. The results will be declared on 18 December 18.