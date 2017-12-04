 Gujarat elections: EC bans political ads in newspapers on 8, 9 December - Livemint
Pretika Khanna
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday asked the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Gujarat to ensure that no political party, organization or candidate publishes any advertisement in the print media on 8 and 9 December unless pre-certification has already been obtained.

The instruction comes ahead of Gujarat elections on 9 and 14 December.

“I am directed to state that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past. Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process. The affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of providing clarification/rebuttal in such cases,” the commission said in a letter to the Gujarat CEO on Monday.

The EC asked for the notice to be conveyed to the presidents of all political parties, contesting candidates and newspapers in the state.

