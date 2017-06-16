Diwakar Reddy case: Ashok Gajapathi Raju orders probe into Vizag airport row
Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju says he will get the entire incident involving TDP MP Diwakar Reddy at Vizag airport ‘enquired into’
New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday said he will get the entire incident involving TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy at Vizag airport “enquired into” and will ensure that “lawful outcomes” follow.
Reddy, who is from the same party as that of the minister, allegedly created a ruckus at Vizag airport yesterday after being denied boarding by IndiGo as he was late. While the MP was finally accommodated on the same flight, all the major domestic carriers including IndiGo later banned him from their flights.
A day after the incident, Raju on Friday said the entire matter would be looked into. “I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow,” he said in a tweet.
The minister also denied a media report that he had intervened to ensure that Reddy was allowed to board the IndiGo flight and said there was “no such intervention”.