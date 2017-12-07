Narendra Modi to visit Palestine, says envoy Adnan Alihaijaa
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palestine, its envoy Adnan Alihaijaa said on Thursday without elaborating when it will take place.
Alihaijaa’s announcement came on a day when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency meeting on Friday after US President Donald Trump, in a controversial move, recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Many Arab leaders have warned that Trump’s controversial decision could trigger an upheaval in the already volatile Middle East.
“I will announce here and no one before you knows that Mr Modi will visit Palestine,” the ambassador told Rajya Sabha TV. He, however, did not elaborate when the visit will take place. Participating in a discussion on the channel, he said India has been supportive of the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution.
In July, Modi became the first prime minister of India to visit Israel.
Reacting to Trump’s announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, India said its position on Palestine is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country. External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country.
“India’s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country,” he said responding to a query regarding India’s position on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.
