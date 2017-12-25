 Narendra Modi asks people to use public transport, save fuel costs - Livemint
Narendra Modi asks people to use public transport, save fuel costs

Launching Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, PM Narendra Modi advocates the use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum
Last Published: Mon, Dec 25 2017. 04 09 PM IST
PTI
Narendra Modi said, by 2022 when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence, he wants to cut down on imported petroleum products. Photo: PIB
Narendra Modi said, by 2022 when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence, he wants to cut down on imported petroleum products. Photo: PIB

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advocated the use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum, saying travelling on a metro train should be a “prestige issue”.

Launching a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line here, he said governments incur a lot of cost in creating infrastructure but when it is ready it benefits generations to come.

Addressing a public meeting, Modi said, by 2022, when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence, he wants to cut down on imported petroleum products. He said a multi-modal transportation system will ensure that use of fuel is cut down, which will help the common man save money and also be useful for the environment.

On 24 December 2002 then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a ride on the metro, Modi recalled. “It was a historic moment. Since then, the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably,” he said.

We live in an era in which connectivity is all important, the prime minister said. “Without connectivity, life comes to a standstill. This Metro... is not only for the present but also for future generations,” he said. There was need to change the mindset so that people prefer using public transport than their private vehicles. He said travelling on a metro should be a “prestige issue”.

First Published: Mon, Dec 25 2017. 04 09 PM IST
