Kerala government transfers Sriram V., face of Munnar’s anti-encroachment drive

Bengaluru: The Kerala government on Wednesday transferred a government official whose fight against land grabbers in the state’s eco-sensitive Munnar hill station had landed him in the cross-hairs of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The state cabinet on Wednesday promoted sub-collector Sriram V. as employment director and transferred him out, citing his completion of four years in the current post.

In his drive against land-grabbers, Sriram’s immediate boss—revenue minister E. Chandrashekaran from junior alliance partner Communist Party of India—had strongly backed him. However, the local unit of CPM was furious, and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others from CPM had disapproved of his actions.

Interestingly, Chandrashekaran, who had previously ruled out transferring his officer, Wednesday said it is a normal promotional transfer.

In March, Sriram tried to bulldoze and remove encroachments in the hills, claiming resort owners had usurped government land. However, the local unit of CPM led by a legislator and a minister from the region protested against the eviction drive, claiming it would drive the local poor out of their homes. A large section of the population in Munnar had migrated to work at the plantations there decades ago, and still do not have proper land deeds.

Demolitions and protests in Munnar soon became an image crisis for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, as it was accused of aiding the so-called ‘resort mafia’.

Later, the government held a series of meetings with political parties, environment activists and others and decided to continue the anti-encroachment drive and undo some of the land-related policy bunglings in Munnar.

It again invited criticism by holding a meeting of politicians and bureaucrats on 1 July to discuss whether one private resort, spanning 22 cents in the region, should be taken over by the government. Sriram had sent an eviction notice to the resort, and the owner had challenged it in the court. CPI abstained from the meeting, calling it unnecessary as the matter is sub-judice. On Tuesday, Kerala high court refused to interfere in the matter rejecting the owner’s petition and allowing revenue department to take over the resort.