Gujarat elections: Congress releases first candidate list of 77 names

Senior state leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia feature in Congress’s first candidate list for Gujarat elections. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. The party has fielded senior leaders of its state unit in its first candidate list and has given a key representation to Patidar leaders of the state.

The first list of candidates includes former leader of opposition in the state Shaktisinh Gohil from Mandvi and former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar. Sitting MLA Paresh Dhanani will contest from Amreli constituency again.

Indranil Rajguru, Congress MLA from Rajkot (East), has changed his constituency to Rajkot (West), in a direct challenge to chief minister Vijay Rupani.

A total of 89 assembly constituencies go to polls in the first phase of Gujarat elections on 9 November. Congress leaders say that one more list for the remaining seats in the first phase will get released soon. There are only two days left to file nominations for the first phase of polling.

The Congress candidate list came just hours after the party struck a deal with Hardik Patel’s Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). According to a news report by Press Trust of India (PTI), an official announcement over Patel reservation formula and PAAS’s stand on supporting Congress will be announced by Hardik Patel in Rajkot on Monday.

The Congress list came a day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second candidate list for Gujarat elections. The BJP has so far announced candidates for 106 seats. The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats.

The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for more than two decades and is facing one of its toughest electoral battles in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat election results will be announced on 18 December.