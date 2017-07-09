E-rickshaw: Govt to expedite subsidy pay, simplify registration

The Delhi government provides a subsidy of Rs30,000 to the owner of each e-rickshaw. Photo: HT More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The Delhi government is seeking to simplify the registration process for e-rickshaws and expedite the payment of subsidies to promote the eco-friendly three-wheelers used by commuters for short distances.

A three-member committee of transport department officials was recently set up for the purpose and prepared a report suggesting ways to simplify the registration process and ensure timely disbursal of subsidy.

The Delhi government provides a subsidy of Rs30,000 to the owner of each e-rickshaw. However, a cumbersome registration system and delay in subsidy disbursal hinder the process. A senior transport department official said the report is under consideration.

“It has been sent to departments concerned for their feedback. It will be further firmed up before implementation,” said the official.

According to the transport department, there are about 33,000 registered e-rickshaws in the national capital. However, a large number of unregistered ones ply on the city roads, mainly around metro stations. Several attempts of the city transport department to regularise old e-rickshaws did not yield the desired results. The process was discontinued in March this year.

Department officials believe simplification of the registration process and timely payment of subsidy will help regularise the problem. The Delhi government recently made Aadhaar mandatory for the payment of subsidy for e-rickshaws.