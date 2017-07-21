Narendra Modi’s policies burning Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday charged that the Narendra Modi government’s policies are “burning” Jammu and Kashmir and flayed any attempt for third-party intervention to resolve the issue, saying “Kashmir is India”.

Kashmir has been facing unrest ever since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2016.

“I have been saying this for a long time that Modi’s and the NDA’s (National Democratic Alliance) policies are burning Jammu and Kashmir,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

“It is being said there should be discussion on Kashmir with China and Pakistan but my opinion is that Kashmir is India and India is Kashmir and this is our internal matter... our internal business and no one should interfere in it,” he said.

Reacting to China’s offer of playing a “constructive role” in resolving the Kashmir issue, India had earlier said its stand of resolving all matters bilaterally with Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, has not changed.