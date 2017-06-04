PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over London attacks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attacks in London, terming them as “shocking”.

Two terror attacks at central London landmarks left at least six persons dead and 30 others injured. Three terror suspects were shot dead by the police.

“Attacks in London are shocking and anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased and prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Also Read: London terror attack: Donald Trump offers help to Britain

The attack took place at London Bridge and Borough Market. It was the third terror attack to strike the UK this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and the bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago. On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.