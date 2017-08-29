Mumbai rains live updates: IMD warns of more rainfall in next 48 hours, high tide

From 26-27 July 2005, Mumbai recorded 94 cm (944 mm) of rainfall in a day. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Met Department on Tuesday warned of more “heavy intermittent spells” in the next few hours in Mumbai and its satellite cities where incessant downpour has threw normal life out of gear.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General K. J. Ramesh told PTI that the Santacruz weather station, which is in the suburban part of the city, has recorded 8-9 cm (80-90 mm)of rainfall from 8.30am to nearly 11.30am. The Colaba weather station has recorded 15 cm to 20 cm (150-200 mm) of rainfall during the same time period, Ramesh added.

He, however, declined to draw any parallel of the situation with that on 26 July 2005, when the city was inundated after being battered by rains and hundreds were killed. From 26-27 July 2005, Mumbai recorded 94 cm (944 mm) of rainfall in a day.

“10-15 cm of rainfall in a day is normal for Mumbai. The one the city received on 26 July 2005 was unprecedented,” Ramesh said.

The IMD has already given heavy to very heavy rainfall warning to Maharashtra and Gujarat governments, he said. Here are the latest updates and developments:

■ Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: “I have talked to BMC disaster management cell and Mumbai police over hotline. Mantralaya staff told to leave early.” (ANI)

■ The IMD has also issued an advisory about high tide in the Arabian sea at 4.35pm. The IMD has predicted tides as high as 3.32 metres during high tide.

Today"s High Tide :1736 hrs – 3.01mtrs , Low Tide :0009hrs – 1.76 mtrs Next High Tide: 0730 hrs – 3.13 mtrs. — Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) August 29, 2017

In case of emergency, contact BMC Control Room at 1916.

■ Suburban train services on all three lines—Western, Central and Harbour—stopped around 1pm, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on trains or stations.

■ Between 8.30am and 11.30am, the Santacruz weather station recorded 86 millimetres of rainfall in Mumbai suburbs, according to K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD, Mumbai Region.

■ A statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said around 136 pumps have been deployed all across the city and suburbs to drain out water and all six civic pumping stations are working to capacity. The BMC and Mumbai police issued an advisory, asking citizens to not step out, unless absolutely necessary, in the next 24 hours. Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) left Pune at 12.45pm for deployment in Mumbai, said the BMC statement.