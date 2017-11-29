Educate people on penal consequences of defacing public property: HC tells Delhi govt

Defacement of any property attracts penal consequences under The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, Indian Penal Code, 1860 and The Metro Railways (Operation And Maintenance) Act, 2002. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government and the municipal corporation to submit an action plan to educate people about the penal consequences of defacing public property.

Defacement of any property attracts penal consequences under The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, Indian Penal Code, 1860 and The Metro Railways (Operation And Maintenance) Act, 2002.

“Even the authorities are not aware of the law….The Act has been in force for 10 years and not a single prosecution has happened,” remarked justice Gita Mittal, acting chief justice of the Delhi high court.

The court was hearing a case filed by petitioner Prashant Manchanda against students contesting Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections in September for defacing public and private property, including Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stations across the city, by pasting posters and spray-painting walls.

“It has happened, rectify it..take moral responsibility”, justice Mittal told DUSU leaders.

Counsel appearing for the president of DUSU promised a collective drive by students, with the help of the Aga Khan Foundation, for cleaning defaced properties.

The high court ordered a joint meeting of the student leaders with stakeholders such as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and experts from the Delhi College of Arts and School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi to formulate guidelines on aesthetic improvement of the defaced properties.