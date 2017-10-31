Indian students assaulted in Italy, consulate issues advisory
Milan/New Delhi: Indian students have been assaulted in a string of incidents in northern Italy, the Indian Consulate in Milan has said. The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Milan on Monday issued an advisory to Indian students and asked them not to panic.
“The Consulate has received reports of unfortunate incidents of attacks on Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic. The Consulate is taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan,” according to the advisory posted on Twitter.
The advisory did not mention if the attacks on Indian students appeared to be racially motivated. The CGI advised Indian students to be in touch with each other, especially when they go out. It also advised students to spread information among other students from India about the areas where they have experienced “such incidents” so that such areas can be avoided.
In New Delhi, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a detailed report about the incidents. Swaraj said she was personally monitoring the situation and asked the students not to worry.
