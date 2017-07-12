Sonia, Rahul dial Nitish after opposition picks Gopalkrishna Gandhi as VP candidate
JD(U) says Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi phoned Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the opposition’s vice presidential candidate
Patna: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday phoned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the opposition’s vice presidential candidate, Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi said.
Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, also received a phone call from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi last evening, Tyagi told PTI.
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the unanimous choice of 18 opposition parties for vice president, called Kumar as well to express his thanks, the JD(U) chief general secretary said.
JD(U) parliamentary leader Sharad Yadav represented the party at the meeting of opposition leaders that picked on the former West Bengal governor as its vice presidential nominee in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi had recently intervened to end the war of words between the Congress and the JD(U) in the wake of Nitish Kumar breaking away from the opposition to support NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.