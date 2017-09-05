Xi Jinping asks Brics Business Council, NDB to ensure more cooperation

From left to right: Brazilian president Michel Temer, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, South Africa’s president Jacob Zuma, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Brics Business Council at the Brics Summit in Xiamen on Monday. Photo: AFP

Xiamen,China: Chinese president Xi Jinping has called on the Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China- South Africa) Business Council and the New Development Bank (NDB) to ensure greater cooperation among Brics countries. In his remarks during talks between the Brics Business Council and Brics leaders attending the ninth Brics summit, Xi praised the achievements of the council and the NDB.

The Business Council comprising business organisations from all the five countries has done a lot in the fields of e-commerce, technical development, standard setting, and the experience sharing in the digital economy, he said.

Xi noted that the Sanghai-headquartered NDB has developed new projects with the opening of its African regional centre. The NDB has developed new projects, with the recent opening of its African regional centre, work beginning on its headquarters, and progress in business operations and mechanisms, he said. The results demonstrated the vitality and potential of Brics cooperation, Xi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

As the Brics leaders have agreed to work for the next “golden decade” of cooperation, the Business Council and the NDB should make use of that opportunity, Xi said. He said the two organisations should work to help Brics countries to achieve mutual benefit and win-win result by translating the leaders’ common ground into concrete action.

Also, they should help guide and inject new impetus into Brics economic development by following the latest technological and industrial revolutions, and facilitate cooperation among Brics countries and other emerging market and developing countries. They should focus on social effects while pursuing economic interests, he said.

Leaders of other Brics countries also spoke highly of the Business Council and the NDB and expressed confidence in the two organisations. After the meeting, the leaders witnessed the signing of four documents on cooperation in economy and trade, innovation and customs and on the strategic cooperation between the Business Council and the NDB.

NDB president K.V. Kamath attended the meeting, which saw a participation of nearly 300 people, including Business Council members and business representatives. The leaders also attended the opening ceremony of the Brics Cultural Festival and Photo Exhibition and watched the trailer of “Where Has Time Gone”, the first film co-produced by the five countries. PTI