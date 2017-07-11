Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh village, 5 killed, 9 missing

Itanagar: Five persons were killed and nine went missing as a massive landslide triggered by incessant rains hit eight dwellings in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Sagalee additional deputy commissioner Jalash Pertin, the landslide around 3.30pm buried the houses at Laptap village. Rescue operation is on, he said, adding there are slim chances of any survivors.

The district has been receiving incessant rains since the past four days. Officials said five bodies have been retrieved so far from the debris. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and ordered urgent rescue operation to evacuate any survivors. He announced ex-gratia of Rs4 lakh each to the next of kins of those killed.

He also asked the administration to provide all necessary assistance like food and medicine to the affected people and shift them to safer locations. A 35-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has already reached the spot and carrying out rescue operations along with volunteers and villagers.

Khandu appealed to people to remain alert and shift from vulnerable places. He said Arunachal Pradesh has been at the receiving end of nature’s fury every year and the best people can do is avoid vulnerable places and stop rampant air cutting and deforestation.