It’s no longer advisable to make five year plans and stick with it: Chicago University’s Stephen Stigler

New Delhi: Independence of statistical agencies is important to protect the authenticity of data, said Stephen Stigler, Ernest DeWitt Burton Distinguished Service Professor and chair of the department of statistics at University of Chicago. Stigler is in India at the invitation of the Indian Statistical Institute to participate in the 125th birth anniversary year of P.C. Mahalanobis, the renowned statistician who played a key role in devising the industrialization strategy in India’s second five year plan. In an interview, Stigler talks about the pros and cons of basing policy decisions on statistics for a diverse country like India and the challenges for statisticians in the current era of technology. Edited excerpts:

In a geographically vast country like India, how important are good statisticians?

India is dependent on statistics in ways not every country is. It is so large that trying to get a hold of the immensity of the problem and the potential solutions does require thinking in terms of statistics. Mahalanobis had the genius to see that statistics was an area that could help the country, help him and young people express their talents. Mahalanobis was a principled statistician who had a very good understanding of his times. He was a very good statistician.

India had changed dramatically after 1948. But some parts were not changing dramatically. The speed of industry was different and this is were Mahalanobis helped.

But now it is not advisable to plan five years ahead and stick with it no matter what happens. Now people want to make plans five years ahead but then change them in three months so that you can adapt to changes.

You have easier access to data, faster results as well as a fast changing environment.

It is good to get people to think ahead but it is not good to lock yourself into that.

How do you make data more robust?

The best data on a national level are data that are gathered continuously under the same definition. So that you can realistically see what is the change rather than a change that has come only because someone started counting differently. Then the real problem becomes how can you make those definitions in a way that they can withstand changes in time and changes in use. That’s a very difficult question and it is becoming more difficult with the passage of time. It is common now to run more than one time series so that when you find you really have to change it, you can also keep the old one so that you can measure what’s the real change.

How do you protect the authenticity and sanctity of data?

In most countries, you have people in government agencies with vested interests who want the data to come out a certain way. But they understand the process very well too. When they make a suggestion on how they want to change the way data is handled, sometimes it is self serving and corrupting and sometimes its based on knowing something that will yield a more meaningful answer. How can you tell the difference between the two?

In the US, we try to keep the best statistical agencies independent. This does not mean that they foolishly lock out everybody and don’t listen to any complaints. The bureau of census and the bureau of labour statistics in the US are hallmarks of a good statistical operation.

Has the role of a statistician become easier with access to more technology?

It has become more difficult. Partly because some of the techniques of statistics are now available to anybody who has a laptop and they think they are statisticians. People think they understand statistics and they don’t and this is dangerous.

To what extent, policymakers should rely on data to make major decisions?

I met with some of the policymakers during my trip. The fact is that any policy decision is difficult. To express what you really need to know and then to find a way to measure it is a very hard task. You may need to do compromises to do anything useful. I don’t see any less talent in India to cope with those than I see in the US.