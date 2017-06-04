| E-Paper
Last Modified: Sun, Jun 04 2017. 08 35 AM IST

Britain hit by another suspected terror attack, London on alert

The London attack comes just over a week after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester and 5 days ahead of the June 8 election

Emma CharltonKathleen Hunter
Armed officers attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
London: The UK was hit by another apparent terrorist attack just days before the country’s general election after the BBC reported that a van swerved into Saturday night crowds in central London, killing at least one person.

”I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement. ”This is a fast moving investigation.”

On London Bridge, in the heart of the capital, a van swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians, the BBC reported, citing a witness. Police also responded to reports of stabbings near Borough Market, a short walk away, and there were reports that armed police fired shots.

The incident happened just five days before the UK’s general election, with the country already traumatized by a series of terror attacks. A suicide bomb killed more than 20 people at a pop concert in Manchester last month and in March a man mowed down pedestrians outside Parliament before stabbing a police officer. Bloomberg

First Published: Sun, Jun 04 2017. 08 34 AM IST