Britain hit by another suspected terror attack, London on alert

London: The UK was hit by another apparent terrorist attack just days before the country’s general election after the BBC reported that a van swerved into Saturday night crowds in central London, killing at least one person.

”I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement. ”This is a fast moving investigation.”

On London Bridge, in the heart of the capital, a van swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians, the BBC reported, citing a witness. Police also responded to reports of stabbings near Borough Market, a short walk away, and there were reports that armed police fired shots.

The incident happened just five days before the UK’s general election, with the country already traumatized by a series of terror attacks. A suicide bomb killed more than 20 people at a pop concert in Manchester last month and in March a man mowed down pedestrians outside Parliament before stabbing a police officer. Bloomberg