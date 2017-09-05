Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meeting LIVE: China, India look to move beyond Doklam

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their first structured bilateral meeting after the Dokalam standoff. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently underway on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Xiamen Brics Summit 2017. The meeting is crucial as it comes days after a military standoff on the Doklam plateau in Bhutan, the longest in two decades between India and China, ended.

Immediately after the meeting Modi will leave for his two-day visit to Myanmar and arrive at capital Napydaw.

Here are the latest updates and developments from Modi-Xi meeting:

■ India and China are each other’s major neighbours, we are also two of the world’s largest and emerging countries: President Xi to PM Modi, ANI reports.

■ China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel: Chinese President Xi Jinping to PM Modi, ANI reports.

■ The Chinese delegation comprised President Xi Jinping, chief spokesperson Lu Kang, foreign minister Wang Yi and state councilor Yang Jiechi.

Hope India learns lessons from Doklam standoff, says China

■ I congratulate you for the successful execution of Brics Summit: PM Modi at bilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping, ANI reports.

■ PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain. Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier in the day, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen. (PTI)

■ The prime minister, accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city. (PTI)

■ During their meeting, Modi congratulated Xi on a “very successful” BRICS Summit, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (PTI)

■ Indian officials had earlier indicated that the two leaders were expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures. The sense is that both countries want to “move on” after the standoff.

The meeting comes amid diplomatic efforts by the two sides to overcome the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since 16 June after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army.

On 28 August, India’s External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area. (PTI)

■ Chinese scholar Hu Shisheng says China will have a lot of explanation to do to Pakistan in the coming months over the BRICS declaration naming terror groups operating from that country. Read more

■ PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their first structured bilateral meeting after the Dokalam standoff. (PTI)

■ PM Narendra Modi at BRICS developing nations dialogues suggests 10 noble commitments to be taken up by BRICS leadership for global transformation. Our ‘no strings attached’ cooperation model is driven purely by requirements of partner countries.

Modi pitches for organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management.(PTI)

■ Earlier PM Modi had a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen.

■ The meeting between the two is scheduled for 10 am (IST) and is the last engagement of Modi’s in the Chinese city of Xiamen before he departs for Myanmar on a two day visit. Modi has been in Xiamen since Sunday for the 9th meeting of Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) group of emerging economies.

—Agencies contributed to the live updates