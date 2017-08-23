Delhi HC sets aside L-G Anil Baijal’s order cancelling bungalow allotted to AAP

A file photo. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal cancelled the allotment of the bungalow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the ground that the allotment was contrary to law. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday set aside an order of the Lieutenant-governor (L-G) cancelling the allotment of a bungalow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the heart of the capital, saying no reason was given for the action.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru remanded the matter back to L-G Anil Baijal to pass a reasoned order within eight weeks after hearing the political party. The court said the 12 April order cancelling the allotment did not say which law or rule has been violated.

It told the central government that if there is a policy for allotting accommodation to political parties, it has to be applied uniformly.

The court also kept in abeyance two consequential orders passed by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government on 13 June rejecting the party’s request for alternative accommodation and directing it to pay dues of over Rs27 lakh towards the market rent of the property up till 31 May.

According to AAP, represented by senior advocate Arun Kathpalia, the party was allotted bungalow number 206 at the Rouse Avenue here on 31 December 2015. Thereafter, on 12 April this year, AAP received a communication informing it that the L-G has cancelled the allotment of the bungalow on the ground that it was contrary to law and the rules, the petition filed through advocate Aaditya Vijaykumar, said.

AAP, in its plea, also claimed it was being singled out for such action as other parties are enjoying accommodation allotted to them in the heart of the national capital. The party had contended that as per the central government’s policy, all registered political parties are entitled for an accommodation.

During the arguments, additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain and the central government standing counsel said an accommodation was offered to the party in Saket in South Delhi, but AAP had refused to accept it.