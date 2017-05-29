Jaitley calls for Karnataka to join ‘aspirational India’ by voting BJP to power in 2018

Bengaluru: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that it was time for Karnataka to join the aspirational and new India by voting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state to power next year.

Backing the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Jaitley said, “I am sure that under his (Yeddyurappa) leadership, the Karnataka BJP, in a united manner, in the next several months will put its heart and soul and bring the political change to Karnataka also and become part of aspirational India.”

However, the state BJP would have to put aside their growing differences to offer any real challenge to the Congress in assembly elections due next year.

Leader of the opposition in the council, K.S.Eshwarappa, who has locked horns with Yeddyurappa over various issues, was not part of the event on Sunday.

Jaitley’s comments come at a time when state BJP under former chief minister B.S.Yeddyurappa has been trying to corner the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka over allegations of corruption, sex scandals and misgovernance in the run up to next years polls.