GST will prove to be a bane for small traders: TMC
Slamming the government over the GST roll-out, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said the new tax regime will prove to be a bane for lakhs of small traders across India
Latest News »
- Traders, restaurants have 3 weeks to opt for concessional GST scheme
- GST to make luxury and premium car models cheaper
- Some traders complaining about GST even when consumers are not: Arun Jaitley
- Narendra Modi wants four Indian accounting firms in world’s ‘big eight’
- Cleansing political funding a challenge, govt working on it: Arun Jaitley
Kolkata: Slamming the Narendra Modi government over the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the GST will prove to be a bane for lakhs of small traders across the country.
“It was at the stroke of midnight that India got freedom and again at the stroke of midnight the trading community of our country lost their independence to license raj. It will be a bane for the trading community,” Chatterjee, TMC general-secretary and state parliamentary affairs minister, said.
More From Livemint »
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said it will bring back “inspector raj”. CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra too lashed out at the BJP government for trying to implement the GST in a hurried manner.
“There are a number of problems arising from the goods and services tax, which has being hastily implemented from July 1. The Modi government has put in place GST in great haste and this is causing a number of problems for small entrepreneurs, traders and shopkeepers. Enough time should be given for implementation of the new tax structure,” Mishra said.