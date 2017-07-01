GST will prove to be a bane for small traders: TMC

Kolkata: Slamming the Narendra Modi government over the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the GST will prove to be a bane for lakhs of small traders across the country.

“It was at the stroke of midnight that India got freedom and again at the stroke of midnight the trading community of our country lost their independence to license raj. It will be a bane for the trading community,” Chatterjee, TMC general-secretary and state parliamentary affairs minister, said.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said it will bring back “inspector raj”. CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra too lashed out at the BJP government for trying to implement the GST in a hurried manner.

“There are a number of problems arising from the goods and services tax, which has being hastily implemented from July 1. The Modi government has put in place GST in great haste and this is causing a number of problems for small entrepreneurs, traders and shopkeepers. Enough time should be given for implementation of the new tax structure,” Mishra said.