Connecting farmers to markets is a priority, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during the 71st Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Improving access to irrigation, connecting farmers to markets and protecting them against weather risks through insurance are among the major thrust areas of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday.

Despite adverse weather, farmers produced a record quantity of food grain and pulses (in 2016-17), the Prime Minister said, adding that the government encouraged them by procuring a record 1.6 million tonnes of pulses (at support prices). “In India procurement of pulses was not traditional (policy) and what we did was historic,” Modi said.

On the revamped crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which was launched in 2016, Modi said that over 10 million new farmers have enrolled under the scheme. “Three years ago, 3.25 crore farmers had crop insurance and now 5.75 crore farmers are covered,” Modi said.

Promising that his government will strive to irrigate India’s rain-dependent crop lands, the Prime Minister said that over the past year, 21 pending irrigation projects have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY). “We will complete all 99 large irrigation projects by 2019,” Modi said.

Modi added that his government will strive to connect farmers to the market through an efficient supply chain, investments in infrastructure and food processing, and by encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) in agriculture. Every year lakhs and crores worth of farm produce is wasted in India and the government has introduced a new scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sampada Yojana, to address this, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech comes in the backdrop of massive protests by farmers across India, demanding remunerative crop prices and loan waivers. A record crop in 2016-17, coupled with the cash crunch following the government’s demonetisation drive announced in November last year, led to a crash in prices of pulses, oilseeds and perishables.

Over half of India’s workforce is engaged in agriculture where production and price risks are frequent.