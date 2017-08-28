News in Numbers: 740 people die due to floods in Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh

A total of 36 people have been killed and over 250 injured in the clashes between godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers and the police. Photo: AP

What is it? The number of crimes against public order in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Why is it important? Though the charge-sheeting rate was at the higher end (88.1%), the conviction rate was quite low at 18.3%. This assumes significance in the wake of the recent violence in two cities of Haryana following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction for raping two of his followers. A total of 36 people have been killed and over 250 injured in the clashes between Singh’s followers and the police. The state remains on high alert as authorities fear more violence on Monday when he will be sentenced at Rohtak.

Tell me more: Singh, who is often referred to as the ‘Rockstar Baba’ or the ‘Guru of Bling’, has been wooed by the BJP and the Congress in the past for the large number of followers he attracts. The sect says it runs 46 centres across India and the world.

47

What is it? The number of flood- related deaths reported on Sunday from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with Bihar alone accounting for 42 deaths.

Why is it important? The death toll in Bihar now stands at 482. If the numbers from Uttar Pradesh and Assam are added, the total number of people who perished due to floods this year is 740. Floods are an annual feature in Assam and Bihar, but lack of long-term planning and inadequate flood relief result in large numbers of deaths and property loss.

Tell me more: Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar, and announced a Rs500 crore relief fund.

63

What is it? The number of points won by Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara against P.V. Sindhu in the women’s singles final at the Badminton World Championship held in Glasgow. Sindhu won 61.

Why is it important? The closely fought match is the second longest (110 minutes) in women’s singles in the current points format. And this is India’s best-ever performance in the tournament, with two players winning medals (silver for Sindhu and bronze for Saina Nehwal in women’s singles) and Srikanth Kidambi reaching the quarterfinals of men’s singles.

Tell me more: The World Championships are the most prestigious event, after the Olympics, in badminton. Though it offers no prize money, top performers receive points that will boost their world rankings.

59,886

What is it? The number of votes secured by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate in Bawana bypoll held in Delhi. The Congress trailed closely behind with 31,919 votes, according to the latest information available.

Why is it important? This is seen as a battle for political prestige for AAP, after it lost municipal elections to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, BJP’s chief minister Manohar Parrikar has won the Panaji by-election in Goa. The other seat, Valpoi, was won by his health minister. In Nandyal bypoll in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party’s candidate is leading, according to latest reports.

Tell me more: Bawana is an assembly constituency. The elections were caused by the defection of an AAP legislator to the BJP, just before municipal elections.

$46.56 billion

What is it? The predicted global sales of mobile phone displays by the end of this year by financial services company IHS Markit, according to a report.

Why is it important? This is likely to overtake -- for the first time ever -- the worldwide sales of television screens (including both light-emitting diode and organic light-emitting diode), which is expected to hit $41.25 billion by the end of 2017. With an increasing number of people turning to their mobile phones for entertainment, this trend is likely to stay. The growth of mobile panels averaged 17% annually between 2010 and 2016 while the sales of television screens contracted by around 8% in the same period.

Tell me more: The number of mobile Internet users in India reached had around 420 million by June this year, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India. The consumption of video content is project to account for three-fourths of the country’s mobile data traffic by 2021, up from 49% in 2016, according to the government.

