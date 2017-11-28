Supreme Court allows Hadiya to resume studies at Tamil Nadu college

Hadiya leaving the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Hadiya, a 24-year-old woman from Kerala who was placed under her parents’ custody since her marriage was annulled last December, to resume her studies at the homeopathic college in Tamil Nadu’s Salem.

Born as Akhila, the medical student had converted to Islam and changed her name to Hadiya before marrying Shafin Jahan, a Muslim man. Acting on a plea filed by her father, who alleged his daughter was being indoctrinated and may be taken abroad by extremist Islamic organizations, the Kerala high court annulled her marriage and sent her to her parents’ home, triggering an uproar.

Monday’s order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Hadiya said she wished to return to her college and finish the 11-month medical internship that she had left mid-way.

Hadiya will stay at the campus hostel. The court also appointed the dean of the college as guardian, who would help her resettle and address any problem she may face.

Hadiya was asked to appear in court after several attempts by her lawyer, Kapil Sibal, who urged the court to ask what she wants before taking a decision on her situation.

“I have been in custody for the last 11 months. I want to complete my studies and live with my husband,” Hadiya told the court.

On 30 October, the court had rejected the request by the woman’s father for an in-camera interaction, citing the sensitive nature of the case and asked for Hadiya to be personally present in court on 27 November.

Jahan had moved the apex court after the Kerala high court annulled his marriage. He has also sought a recall of the court’s order of 16 August, directing the National Investigation Agency to investigate the controversial case of her conversion and marriage with him.

The case will be heard next in January.