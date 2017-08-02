UP govt recommends CBI probe into UPPSC results since 2012

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet had last week decided to go for a CBI probe into the ‘appointments made by the UPPSC’ during the Samajwadi Party rule. Photo: HT

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the results declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) since 2012.

“A letter recommending a CBI probe into all results declared by the UPPSC from 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2017 was sent to the central government today,” state home secretary Mani Prasad Misra said.

The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet had last week decided to go for a CBI probe into the “appointments made by the UPPSC” during the Samajwadi Party rule.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on 19 July said in the state assembly: “What have you done to UPPCS? ... Its credibility is in question. We will get all the appointments made in the UPPCS since 2012 probed by the CBI.”

“There has not been a single appointment made since 2012 over which no accusing finger has been raised,” the chief minister had said, noting that there were at least 1.5 lakh posts lying vacant in the police department.