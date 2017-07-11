Bombay High Court dismisses PIL seeking deferment of GST implementation

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking deferment of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

A division bench, headed by Justice V K Tahilramani, said it was not inclined to interfere in the government’s decision to implement the GST.

More From Livemint »

The PIL, filed by city resident K S Pillai last month, challenged the Union government’s decision to roll out the major tax reform in the middle of the financial year.

The petition had sought a direction from the high court to the government for deferment of the implementation of the GST till the beginning of the next financial year.

The Centre had opposed the petition and said the decision to implement the GST had been carefully considered by Parliament. The Union government also said that the implementation of the GST was in public interest.

“There is no prohibition in the law to prevent the government from implementing any tax reform at any point in the year as long as it has the sanction of Parliament,” additional solicitor general Anil Singh had earlier argued. The GST was rolled out from 1 July.

It has replaced more than a dozen central and state taxes with an aim to create a seamless unified market for the Indian economy.