Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolutions on Kashmir misleading: India

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reacted strongly to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir during its foreign ministers’ meet recently, terming them as “misleading” and asked it to refrain from making such references.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation consists of 57 member states, including Turkey, UAE, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and claims to be “the collective voice of the Muslim world.”

Rejecting all such references, the external affairs ministry said, “The OIC has no locus standi on India’s internal affairs. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future.” India notes with “utmost regret” that the OIC, during its 44th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire on 10-11 July, again adopted certain resolutions which contain “factually incorrect and misleading references” to matters internal to India, including the Indian state of J&K, which is the country’s integral part, it said.

At the OIC contact group on J&K meet, its secretary general Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen highlighted the OIC’s activities in dealing with the question of Jammu and Kashmir. He also re-affirmed “the principled position of the OIC in fully supporting the people of J&K in their struggle to achieve their legitimate rights, in particular the right to self-determination and human rights.”