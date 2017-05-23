| E-Paper
Last Modified: Tue, May 23 2017. 04 08 PM IST

Manchester attack: UK terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re says to respond fast

UK terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re CEO Julian Enoizi says the fund will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester

Noor Zainab Hussain
At least 22 people were killed, 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. Photo: AFP
Bengaluru: Britain’s terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, chief executive Julian Enoizi said on Tuesday.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s horrific attack in Manchester. Pool Re will work with its members in resolving any claim arising from the attack as quickly as possible,” Enoizi said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Pool Re, set up in 1993, acts as a backstop to insurers paying out claims on property damage and business interruption.

It is financed by the insurance industry with government backing, and pay outs depend on the British government deeming an attack to be terror-related. Reuters

