Nandyal bypoll: A battle of prestige for TDP, YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hyderabad: The upcoming Nandyal assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh is shaping up to be an all-out battle between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and is expected to set the tone for the 2019 general elections.

Over the past few weeks, TDP and opposition YSRCP have started their high-pitched campaigns for the assembly by-election on 23 August, with both parties leaving no stone unturned, as the Nandyal seat is also a matter of prestige for them. The result will be seen not only as a verdict on chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s governance, but also as a precursor to the 2019 general elections for the TDP and the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

The Nandyal seat fell vacant when sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy died of a cardiac arrest in March. Having won on a YSRCP ticket in the 2014 general elections, he defected to the TDP about a year ago along with his daughter and Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya, who is the AP minister for culture and tourism at present.

The final twist was the YSRCP’s candidate choice, Silpa Mohan Reddy, who had contested against Nagi Reddy from the TDP in the 2014 elections and lost by about 3,000 votes. Mohan Reddy had won the same seat twice in 2004 and 2009 from the Congress. He had opposed Nagi Reddy’s entry into the TDP, and switched sides to YSRCP as he was unhappy with the move, said a senior TDP leader, not willing to be quoted.

In this by-election, Mohan Reddy will be contesting against a new entrant, 25-year-old Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy from the TDP, who is Akhila Priya’s cousin.

“Over the last few weeks, the TDP government has started development projects worth over Rs200 crore in the assembly segment alone. The CM is taking the by-election very seriously. Our MLAs and cabinet ministers have been stationed at Nandyal for almost a month for the campaign. We have high chances of winning,” said a senior TDP functionary, not wishing to be identified.

He added that 12 MLAs including AP municipal administration minister P. Narayana and two other cabinet ministers have been deployed to campaign for the Nandyal by-election.

YSRCP general secretary (AP) B. Karunakar Reddy, however, expressed confidence that his party will win the seat. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a seven-day campaign for the by-election in the coming days.

“We will highlight the TDP government’s corruption. About 20 of the party’s MLAs are also campaigning,” Karunakar Reddy added. Another senior YSRCP leader from AP also said angry locals have also begun painting walls with the phrase ‘Tappu Chesau Babu’ or ‘you did wrong Babu’ on walls. “This shows the anger against the state government,” he added.

The 5-7% Muslim vote in the constituency could be a deciding factor in the by-election.

“Muslims are very angry with the TDP for aligning with the BJP,” said Leo Augustine, former general secretary of the Peoples’ Union for Civil Liberties.

He, however, pointed out that Byreddy Rajshekhar Reddy, a proponent of a separate Rayalaseema state, will also field a candidate. “That may dent the YSRCP’s prospects. But the last two or three days of campaigning will be the deciding factor,” he added.

There is also a sense of hostility between Jagan’s party and Akhila Priya’s family. That was evident when the YSRCP stayed away from the AP assembly when it took up a resolution to condole the death of Nagi Reddy, a three-time MP, who was among the 21 MLAs who defected to the TDP from the YSRCP.

Earlier in 2014, Nagi Reddy’s wife Shobha died in a car accident during the 2014 general assembly election campaign. Following her death, Akhila Priya contested from the Allagadda seat and won.