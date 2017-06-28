Presidential polls: Venkaiah Naidu files fourth set of nomination papers for Kovind
Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu files another set of nomination papers on behalf of NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind
New Delhi: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday filed another set of nomination papers on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.
While Naidu was the proposer, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party’s Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy seconded Kovind’s fourth set of nomination papers.
Union minister Ananth Kumar was also present there. He had on 23 June filed three sets of nomination papers; 28 June is the last date for filing of nominations.
First Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 12 51 PM IST
Topics: Ram Nath Kovind 2017 Presidential polls Presidential nomination papers NDA presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu
