Presidential polls: Venkaiah Naidu files fourth set of nomination papers for Kovind

New Delhi: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday filed another set of nomination papers on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

While Naidu was the proposer, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party’s Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy seconded Kovind’s fourth set of nomination papers.

Union minister Ananth Kumar was also present there. He had on 23 June filed three sets of nomination papers; 28 June is the last date for filing of nominations.