Donald Trump, Japan’s Shinzo Abe deem North Korea a grave and growing threat

Washington: President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that North Korea’s missile program poses “a grave and growing direct threat,” the White House said Sunday, vowing renewed economic and diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to address North Korea’s launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The two leaders agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries near and far,” a White House statement said.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe committed to increasing economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, and to convincing other countries to follow suit,” the statement continued.

“President Trump reaffirmed our ironclad commitment to defend Japan and the Republic of Korea from any attack, using the full range of United States capabilities.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un boasted of his country’s ability to strike any target in the United States following Friday’s ICBM test that weapons experts said could even bring New York into range -- a major challenge to Trump as the crisis worsens.

In response, a bilateral mission led by US strategic bombers on Saturday flew over the Korean Peninsula.

That exercise was followed Sunday by a successful test by American forces of a missile interception system the US hopes will be installed on the Korean peninsula.