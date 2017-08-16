Donald Trump says North Korea made ‘wise’ choice by forgoing missile attack

Last week, Donald Trump said North Korea would be met with ‘fire and fury’ if the country proceeded with threats against the US. Photo: Reuters

Washington: President Donald Trump said Kim Jong Un made a “very wise” decision after the North Korean leader opted to hold off on a missile strike near Guam.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”

Kim discussed plans to fire four intermediate-range ballistic missiles over Japan into waters near Guam with his commanding officers during an inspection of military forces on Monday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

The North Korean leader said he will watch the US’s conduct “a little more” and praised his strategic force for drawing up “a close and careful plan,” KCNA said.

Last week, Trump said North Korea would be met with “fire and fury” if the country proceeded with threats against the US. Bloomberg