Supreme Court to hear petition against use of NOTA in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by the Gujarat Congress against using the option of NOTA (none of the above) in Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The Rajya Sabha election in the state of Gujarat is scheduled to be held on 8 August.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by justice Dipak Misra who said that it would be heard on Thursday. The option of NOTA sought to be used in the Rajya Sabha polls was introduced in 2014 and has kicked up a political storm in Gujarat.

The poll panel has backed the use of NOTA for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls saying that it has been in effect since 2014 after the Supreme Court order in 2013 made it mandatory in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Congress party has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue and the controversy resonated in Parliament too with opposition parties criticizing it.

