Barcelona Live: Van crash leaves at least 13 dead in city centre

Barcelona police after the van crash in the Rambla in Barcelona on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Madrid: A van crashed into dozens of people in the centre of Barcelona on Thursday and several people were injured, police in the Spanish city said.

Police described the incident on Twitter as a “massive crash”. Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city’s Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations. El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

Here are the live updates to the van crash incident in Barcelona (all timings in IST):

10.24pm: Catalan police says Barcelona van crash is being treated as a terror attack.

10.19pm: At least 13 dead in van crash in Barcelona city centre says Cadena Ser Radio, citing police sources. (Reuters)

10.18pm: White House chief of staff is keeping Donald Trump abreast of situation in Barcelona, says White House spokeswoman. (Reuters)

22.07pm: Police are looking for the perpetrator of the Barcelona van crash, amid reports that he had fled, and was dug in—armed—at a Turkish restaurant. Local media said police were negotiating with him. (Bloomberg)

10.02pm: Catalan police say they have activated protocols for attack but cannot confirm motive behind Barcelona van crash. (Reuters)

9:53pm: Catalan police say there are dead, injured victims after Barcelona van crash. (Reuters)

9.50pm: Catalan police say they are searching for driver of the van that mowed down dozens in Barcelona. (Reuters)

9.45pm: Two people killed in the Barcelona van crash, several local newspapers reported, though a police spokesman said he could not confirm the deaths. El Periodico newspaper also said there between 20 to 25 injured, citing people in the police. The police spokesman did not confirm whether the van crash was being treated as a terror attack. (Reuters)

9.41pm: The two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona’s city centre after a van mowed down dozens of people, El Periodico newspaper reported. El Periodico reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information. It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van. (Reuters)

9.29pm: Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy says in contact with all authorities after Barcelona van crash, priority is to attend to the injured.

9.22pm: Two armed men have entered a restaurant in Barcelona after van crash. (Reuters)

9.19pm: Barcelona police say Las Ramblas van incident ‘terrorist attack’. (AP)

9.14pm: Catalan emergency services said on Wednesday after a van crash in Barcelona that they had requested that metro and train stations be closed in the area close to the Las Ramblas avenue in the city centre. (Reuters)

8.55 pm: Van crashes into dozens of people in the centre of Barcelona on Thursday and several people were injured, police in the Spanish city said. (Reuters)