Amended Wildlife Act to be formulated soon: Harsh Vardhan

Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan. Photo: HT

Ooty (Tamil Nadu): An amended Wildlife Act would be formulated soon by incorporating stringent rules against poaching of animals, Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

Considering the increased incidents of poaching and hunting, the forest and environment ministry would incorporate amendments to the Act to prevent such crimes, he told reporters.

The forest ministry would also write to Railways to take special attention to prevent death of wild animals especially elephants on the track, Harsha Vardhan, who was on a visit to Theppakkadu elephant camp near Ooty, said.

The man-animal conflict incidents were little higher in Tamil Nadu, compared to other states, and steps had been taken to reduce them, he said.

An expert committee would be soon formed to suggest permanent solution to the unwanted growth of plants like parthenium in reserve forest areas, including Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, he said.