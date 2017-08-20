Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Aug 20 2017. 08 50 PM IST

Amended Wildlife Act to be formulated soon: Harsh Vardhan

Environment minister Harsh Vardhan says his ministry would incorporate stringent rules against poaching of animals in the revised Wildlife Act
PTI
Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan. Photo: HT
Ooty (Tamil Nadu): An amended Wildlife Act would be formulated soon by incorporating stringent rules against poaching of animals, Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

Considering the increased incidents of poaching and hunting, the forest and environment ministry would incorporate amendments to the Act to prevent such crimes, he told reporters.

The forest ministry would also write to Railways to take special attention to prevent death of wild animals especially elephants on the track, Harsha Vardhan, who was on a visit to Theppakkadu elephant camp near Ooty, said.

The man-animal conflict incidents were little higher in Tamil Nadu, compared to other states, and steps had been taken to reduce them, he said.

An expert committee would be soon formed to suggest permanent solution to the unwanted growth of plants like parthenium in reserve forest areas, including Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, he said.

First Published: Sun, Aug 20 2017. 08 50 PM IST
Topics: India Wildlife Act amendment Harsh Vardhan environment minister

