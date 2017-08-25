CPI(M) not to participate in RJD’s 27 August rally in Patna

RJD chief Lalu Prasad had said that Mamata Banerjee and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav would attend the 27 August anti-BJP meeting. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), will not take part in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally in Patna, owing to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s presence, a senior Left party leader said on Friday.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad had two days ago said that Banerjee, who heads the CPI(M)’s arch rival in West Bengal—All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), and rebel Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), leader Sharad Yadav would attend the 27 August anti-BJP meeting.

Two other key opposition leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, however, are not going to attend the rally, but will send their representatives, he had said.

“Our party general secretary (Sitaram Yechury) or any other representative of the party will not attend the rally owing to Banerjee’s presence,” a top CPI(M) leader told PTI.

Another Left party, Communist Party of India (CPI), has already said that it will join the other opposition parties at the rally, which it said, will be another opportunity for the “secular and democratic” parties to convey people the “need to resist” fascist forces.

The rally is seen as an attempt to forge a larger alliance of “like-minded” parties to counter the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties had last come together on 17 August, when they vowed to protect the country’s “composite culture” by halting the BJP’s juggernaut jointly.