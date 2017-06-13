| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Tue, Jun 13 2017. 09 58 AM IST

North Korea could become global threat, says US official

US undersecretary of state said that North Korea’s nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme would make the reclusive state a global threat

Kiyoshi Takenaka
US under secretary of state Thomas Shannon speaks to media after a meeting with Japan’s National Security Council head Shotaro Yachi in Tokyo on 13 June. Photo: Reuters
US under secretary of state Thomas Shannon speaks to media after a meeting with Japan’s National Security Council head Shotaro Yachi in Tokyo on 13 June. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: US undersecretary of state Thomas Shannon said on Tuesday that North Korea’s nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme would make the reclusive state a global threat if it became successful over time.

Shannon made the comment to reporters in Tokyo after his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s top national security adviser, Shotaro Yachi.

Under third-generation leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland United States. Reuters

Kiyoshi Takenaka

Topics: North Korea US North Korea weapons ICBM missile tests

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Tue, Jun 13 2017. 09 58 AM IST