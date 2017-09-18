Pakistan violates ceasefire, sixth time in 6 days

The officer said the firing by Pak Rangers started at around 2100 hours on Sunday and intermittent firing continued till 0530 hours on Monday. Photo: HT

Jammu: Pakistani troops fired at and shelled Jammu district’s Arnia sector for the sixth successive day, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to fire back, a senior BSF officer said.

The officer said the firing by Pak Rangers started at around 2100 hours on Sunday and intermittent firing continued till 0530 hours on Monday. “At about 2100 hours Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing in the Arnia Sector and later also fired mortar shells.

The Indian forces effectively and strongly retaliated and suppressed the enemy fire in few minutes along the IB in Arnia sector,” the officer said. There were no casualties among BSF personnel or civilians, he added.

On Sunday, a woman was killed and five other civilians were injured when Pakistan troops heavily shelled Border Outposts (BoP) and villages through the intervening night of 16 September and 17 September.

On 16 September, Pakistani troops opened fire with small and heavy weapons at BoPs and border hamlets of Arnia Sector.