CBI to take over Bihar NGO scam probe
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to take over the investigation in the Bihar ‘Srijan’ scam in which government funds of over Rs950 crore were allegedly diverted to the account of an non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Bhagalpur.
The cases were being investigated by the economic offences unit (EOU) of the Bihar police.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe into the case.
People familiar with the development said the CBI has received the reference from the centre to take over the investigation. They said the agency received the necessary documents from the Bihar government on Thursday.
The state police had issued a lookout notice against Priya Kumar, the secretary of the NGO Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti, and her husband Amit.
Priya is the daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the founder of the NGO. Devi died in early 2017 after which the NGO was being run by Priya and Amit.
Latest News »
- Privacy will remain fundamental right regardless of governments: Justice Nariman
- Russian nuclear bombers fly near North Korea in rare show of force
- Biyani firm Future Supply Chain files IPO papers, to raise Rs700 crore
- Right to terminate life falls in zone of right to privacy: Justice J. Chelameswar
- India will be largest borrower for AIIB: Sir Danny Alexander