CBI to take over Bihar NGO scam probe

The CBI is said to have received the reference from the centre to take over the investigation into the Srijan scam. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to take over the investigation in the Bihar ‘Srijan’ scam in which government funds of over Rs950 crore were allegedly diverted to the account of an non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Bhagalpur.

The cases were being investigated by the economic offences unit (EOU) of the Bihar police.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe into the case.

People familiar with the development said the CBI has received the reference from the centre to take over the investigation. They said the agency received the necessary documents from the Bihar government on Thursday.

The state police had issued a lookout notice against Priya Kumar, the secretary of the NGO Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti, and her husband Amit.

Priya is the daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the founder of the NGO. Devi died in early 2017 after which the NGO was being run by Priya and Amit.