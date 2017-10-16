Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 11 16 PM IST

Donald Trump’s Asia visit from 3-14 November, to focus on North Korea

Donald Trump, during his Asia visit, will ‘call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea’, the White House said in a statement
Makini Brice
Donald Trump, during his Asia visit, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japan’s Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump, during his Asia visit, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japan’s Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii between 3-14 November, the White House said on Monday, amid rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Trump will “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea,” the White House said in a statement, and will meet family members of Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.

During his visit, Trump will emphasize his commitment to US alliances and partnerships, attend events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 11 15 PM IST
