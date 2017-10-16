Donald Trump’s Asia visit from 3-14 November, to focus on North Korea
Washington: US President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii between 3-14 November, the White House said on Monday, amid rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.
Trump will “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea,” the White House said in a statement, and will meet family members of Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.
During his visit, Trump will emphasize his commitment to US alliances and partnerships, attend events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
He will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Reuters
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bharat Financial Inclusion gets its pound of flesh in merger with IndusInd Bank
D-Mart Q2 earnings don’t support valuations, but who cares?
Lupin’s Symbiomix acquisition looks like a step in the right direction
When it comes to moving things, Indians just hit the road
Cost of missing the market boom is skyrocketing